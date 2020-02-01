VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0017 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $330,491.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.