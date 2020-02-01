Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

VOYA stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 238,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

