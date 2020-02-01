W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $610,449.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. W Green Pay has a market cap of $610,449.00 and $344,565.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

