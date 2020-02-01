W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.82.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded down $9.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.67. 807,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

