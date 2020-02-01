W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in W W Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in W W Grainger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

GWW opened at $302.67 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.49 and its 200-day moving average is $305.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

