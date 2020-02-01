Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

