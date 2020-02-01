Waltonchain Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004467 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Allbit and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and $2.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.01948288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Cobinhood, COSS, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

