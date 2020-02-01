Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market cap of $24.19 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

