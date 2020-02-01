Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.16.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $20,212,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $19,044,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Waste Connections by 218.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 175,665 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 800,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,953. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $98.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

