Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.