Waves Community Token Price Up 8.3% This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $706,215.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

