Waves (WAVES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.45 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $91.22 million and $66.45 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00009663 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005933 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,028,364 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Exmo, BCEX, Exrates, HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

