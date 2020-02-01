Wavesbet Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,908.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $85,457.00 and $31,908.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006002 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.