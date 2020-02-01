WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $437,795.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Huobi. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $437,795.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,610,435,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,176,445 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Huobi, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.