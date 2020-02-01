Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

