WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. WebDollar has a market cap of $503,803.00 and $580.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00129960 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,927,725,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,776,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.