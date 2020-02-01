Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,620.67 ($21.32).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,395 ($18.35) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 898.67. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,481.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,435.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

