Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.18% of Welbilt worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.09 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

