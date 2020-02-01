West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 3.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of WST traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.95. 552,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,176. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

