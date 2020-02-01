Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Daily News Impact Score of -2.13

Media stories about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a media sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the data storage provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,006,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

