Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 469.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 54,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

