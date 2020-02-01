Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

