Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 254.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $146.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

