Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,692.50 ($61.73).

WTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price target (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 83 ($1.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,470 ($58.80). 1,479,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,712.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,467.54. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

