Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Decreased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

WSM stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 732,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,043. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.