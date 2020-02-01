Winding Tree Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $406.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

