Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $63,556.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

