Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of -1.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 596,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,480. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

