Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Wix.Com worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

WIX stock opened at $142.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.