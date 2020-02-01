WIZBL (WBL) Price Tops $0.0009

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. WIZBL has a total market cap of $140,767.00 and approximately $8,314.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

