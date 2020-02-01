Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $46,311,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,297,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

