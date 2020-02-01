World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WWE stock traded down $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,435,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

