Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.27 ($14.30).

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 945 ($12.43). 5,757,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,040.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 986.64.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.