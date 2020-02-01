Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.86 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $110,882.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $9,427.40 or 1.00257390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067309 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

