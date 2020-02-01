Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.16 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

