XEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $525,404.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. XEL has a total market cap of $525,404.00 and $123.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

