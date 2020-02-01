XMax (XMX) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, XMax has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $20.76 million and $217.85 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, ABCC and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,479,568 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, Graviex, OTCBTC, FCoin, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

