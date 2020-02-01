XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

