XRP (XRP) Price Up 8.6% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitinka, BitFlip and Bittrex. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $1.58 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, FCoin, Exmo, BitMarket, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Gatehub, Bits Blockchain, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, BitBay, GOPAX, Zebpay, Huobi, ABCC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Binance, MBAex, LakeBTC, Gate.io, WazirX, Kraken, Coinbe, C2CX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, B2BX, HitBTC, Bitso, Koineks, Indodax, Independent Reserve, Covesting, Braziliex, Kuna, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, Upbit, Coindeal, OTCBTC, Ovis, Stellarport, Bitlish, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), OKEx, RippleFox, Bitstamp, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Bitbank, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, CEX.IO, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Liquid, Coinhub, Koinex, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Korbit, BX Thailand, Ripple China, BtcTurk, Coinone and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

