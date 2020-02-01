XYO Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, LATOKEN and DDEX. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,309.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, KuCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

