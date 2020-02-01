YEE Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $141,764.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, OKEx and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

