YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Tops $16.95 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,857,218 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

