YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

YRCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YRCW traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

