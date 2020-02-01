Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Entegris posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 803,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,857. Entegris has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Entegris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.