Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.74 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $69.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $70.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.14 million, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $90.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

