Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,443. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

