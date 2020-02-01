Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.34. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $31.17. 409,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

