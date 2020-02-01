Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce sales of $164.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.80 million to $166.80 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $180.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $628.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $631.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $647.59 million, with estimates ranging from $637.55 million to $662.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 575,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 521,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.