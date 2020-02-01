Zacks: Analysts Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

