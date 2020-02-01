Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $356.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.68 million. Ferro posted sales of $395.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ferro by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

